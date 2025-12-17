NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (B L-R), French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (F L-R) gathered at the Chancellery in Berlin on December 15. / Photo by Clemens Bilan Pool/Getty Images.

As of today, there remains much left to negotiate between all parties, including the United States, but there are six major points in the ongoing talks between representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two troubled leaders who have finally come to understand that each of their futures depends on ending the war. Both nations are on the verge of economic and military collapse, but they continue to fight on.

Putin is facing economic, political, military, and public pressure, though it is unclear if anyone in Russia beyond him has a say in the talks with Ukraine. The breakthroughs in the talks have stemmed not from President Donald Trump, who is more and more detached in his second term, but from hard work by the policy planning staff at the State Department, buttressed by the brains and sophistication of little known Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, a Yale Law School graduate who has emerged as a rock star in the recent talks. Driscoll is said to be a shoo-in to replace the incompetent Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sometime early next year, after Congressional candidates have formally filed for the November elections. The political goal is to minimize the political chaos among Republicans that has come with the Trump presidency.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s diplomatic envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, have recently met for hours with Putin. The fawning newspaper coverage of their negotiations has made clear that any agreement will involve fees for the release of more than $250 billion in Russian assets that have been held in escrow in the West since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. I have been told that both men, who have both increased their fortunes during the second Trump presidency, are said to be insisting that the United States receive 50 percent of the profits from any companies engaged in Ukraine reconstruction conducted by the United States. A new entity, headed by Witkoff and Kushner, would be responsible for the selection of contractors and the disbursement of funds. Details of the disbursements are still being negotiated, but none of the reconstruction funds would go to Russia.

In the view of US officials involved in the negotiations, Putin is facing increasing political, economic, and military opposition in Moscow—mortgage rates are soaring and the Russian military is in serious disarray—has realized that he must end the war. One US official involved in the talks told me that since the end of the summer Putin has been aware that he can “no longer act alone. . . . He needs money and has got to consolidate what he’s already achieved” in Ukraine. “He is not a superman.”