There is a lot going on, and I have a lot to say, but not this week. I had the first of two knee replacements on Tuesday—the price of playing a lot of sports all my life—and the game now is to stay ahead of pain, which is acute. So I am chugging more pills than ever before, and if I sat down at the desk I would write gibberish and think I was Harold Pinter.

Until next week,

Seymour Hersh