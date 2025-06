John McEnroe serves to Bjorn Borg during the Men’s Singles Final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on July 5, 1980, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. / Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images.

Seymour Hersh will not be filing this week. He is having his second knee replaced, a move that should get him back on the tennis courts by late summer. His column will return next week.