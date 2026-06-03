Iranian women walk past an anti-US and anti-Israeli mural in Tehran on June 3. / Photo by Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s war with Israel against Iran is now in its fourth month. US and Israeli warplanes began bombing the country in February, and Iran responded with a successful counterattack, launching a seemingly unending supply of missiles and drones at Israeli cities, US military bases, and America’s oil- and gas-producing allies in the Middle East. Peace talks sponsored by Pakistan have gone nowhere and a clearly impatient Trump, who on April 7 threatened to destroy Iranian civilization, told a reporter this week that his negotiations with Iran have gotten “very boring.”

Americans who are paying more for gasoline and food costs because of the war and Iran’s shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz are experiencing feelings more intense than boredom.

I’ve been reporting on international crises since the Vietnam War and have maintained professional relationships for decades with two men: a member of the American intelligence community and a high-ranking veteran of the Israeli military. I recently discussed the current war against Iran with each of them. Both men are well educated, have participated in brutal combat, and are steeped in history as well as current operations. Their responses were insightful and contradictory.