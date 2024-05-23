President Joe Biden speaks at the 140th Morehouse College Commencement Ceremony on May 19 in Atlanta. / Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage.

President Joe Biden’s advanced age and the difficulties he has getting through a speech aren’t the only things putting his re-election as risk: another liability is his long-standing inability to see the world as it is. He has made no effort since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 to arrange a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President. (Biden and Putin met briefly in June 2021 in what was described as a summit meeting in Geneva. Biden also met with Putin in Moscow while serving as vice president under Obama.)