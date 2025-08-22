Next week at the Venice Film Festival, Cover-Up, the new documentary on Seymour Hersh and his career in investigative journalism by the filmmakers Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, will make its world premiere. Screenings will follow this autumn at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. The film will continue to play festivals this fall and will appear in US theaters over the winter.

Laura Poitras is an Oscar- and Pulitzer Prize-winning filmmaker and journalist. Her last film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Her Academy Award-nominated film My Country, My Country, the first in her post-9/11 trilogy, documented the US occupation of Iraq. Her journalism exposing NSA global mass surveillance received the Pulitzer Prize and her film CITIZENFOUR won an Oscar, as well as BAFTA, DGA, and Emmy awards.

Mark Obenhaus is a director, producer, and writer of documentary films. His work has been awarded five National Emmys, the British Press Guild Documentary Award, the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and numerous other honors. His films for PBS’s Frontline include Buying the Bomb, and his films for ABC include Dangerous World: The Kennedy Years, both featuring the reporting of Seymour Hersh.

Seymour Hersh will return to this space next week with a report from Washington.