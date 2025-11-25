With a possible, if forced, settlement looming in the Russia-Ukraine war, which like most wars since World War II, did not need to take place, this seems like the right time to take a week off from the brutality of life today and enjoy turkey and the trimmings with family and friends. There is no such hope for the Middle East, however. A new dispatch will appear next week. In the meantime, an announcement:

Cover-Up, a film on the life and career of Seymour Hersh by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, will open next month at the theaters below.

LOS ANGELES—Opening 12/5

Landmark Westwood

SAN FRANCISCO—Opening 12/5

Landmark Opera Plaza

WASHINGTON D.C.—Opening 12/5

Landmark Bethesda Row

CANADA—Opening 12/5

Toronto Tiff Lightbox

Vancouver Viff Vancity Studio

Montreal Cinema Du Parc

LONDON, UK—Opening 12/5 & 12/12

Doc House—12/5

ArtHouse Crouch End—12/12

NEW YORK—Opening 12/19

Film Forum

Cover-Up will be available to stream on Netflix on December 26.