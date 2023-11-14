HAMAS'S ALAMO
With Al-Shifa Hospital in the IDF’s sights, a new opening emerges for an exchange of hostages and prisoners between Hamas and Israel—and a possible settlement of the war
Hamas, with its leadership in flight and its fighters surrounded and outgunned in sniper fire near the still standing hospitals in Gaza City, has begun talking about an exchange of Hamas prisoners in Israel for the hostages it captured in its surprise terrorist attack on October 7. The initial proposal went nowhere but Israeli officials were more than willing to talk. The last minute Hamas offer suggested that many of the hostages are still alive.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Seymour Hersh to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.