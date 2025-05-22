Russian President Vladimir Putin conratulates Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after giving him the Order of Saint Andrew during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. / Photo by Getty Images.

Like many in Washington, where I have lived for the past six decades, I wonder just what Russian President Vladimir Putin is up to in his war with Ukraine. It is a war the Russian Armed Forces, with its deep penetration into border areas of Ukraine, have waged, at great cost in manpower and weaponry. Why is Putin not accepting a ceasefire in place?

Can Russia, now under strict Western sanctions, afford to keep on pushing deeper into Ukraine, as the Russian Army is doing, while leaving many urban areas, as a knowledgeable US official recently told me, looking like rubble reminiscent of Berlin at the end of World War II?