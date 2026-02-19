President Donald Trump meets with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on February 11. / Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO via Getty Images.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington last Wednesday, February 11, unaccompanied by his wife Sara—a sign, I have been told, of urgency—for a hurried meeting at the White House with Donald Trump.

Netanyahu, who has led Israel’s war on Gaza, arrived with a citation from Genesis 18-19 in hand: the meaning was that he, like God, would hold people accountable for sin—primarily the Ayatollah Ali Khameini of Iran—but would also show grace and mercy.

One of the messages that emerged in my subsequent reporting on the meeting is that the Israelis believe that the Iranians, whose three main nuclear facilities were bombed by US B-2 bombers last June, smuggled before the attack as much as 440 kilograms of partially enriched uranium—to 60 percent—into one of the myriad of tunnels known to exist under the Isfahan nuclear research center.