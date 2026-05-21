Former President Barack Obama and then President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. / Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

If you don’t remember the Steele dossier, it was the largely discredited report assembled in 2016 by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, claiming that Donald Trump, then running against Hillary Clinton for the presidency, had engaged in what we will say here were “perverted acts” while in a Moscow hotel, among other allegations that were catnip to Democrats. The FBI subsequently concluded that no such tape could be verified.

Such fanciful allegations have returned in Washington, although this time it’s the Republicans who are overreaching, spurred on by Trump. In his second term, he still wants payback against the Democrats because he believes they were bending the truth when he first took office in 2017. One key target has been former FBI Director James Comey. He was indicted last month not in Washington, where federal grand juries occasionally refuse to indict, but by a compliant federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

There were two felony counts in the indictment. It accuses Comey, who was fired in 2017 by Trump four years into his Congressionally mandated ten-year term as FBI director, of posting an item on Instagram last May that included a photo of seashells arranged on a beach that spelled 86 47. Federal prosecutors have claimed that the seashell numbers, as Comey knew or had to know, were a death threat. (To 86 in hospitality parlance means to eject a patron from an establishment, among other things, and Trump is the forty-seventh president of the United States.)