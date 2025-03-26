Israeli army soldiers walk past tanks at a position near Israel’s southernmost border crossing with the Gaza Strip on March 6. / Photo by Menahem Kahana KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right supporters have made it clear that the nearly two million Gazans who were caught in the war that Hamas triggered eighteen months ago were never a subject of concern to the Israeli leadership as it began its round-the-clock bombing in response to the October 7 attack. They were just collateral damage. Israel remains unabashed and is ready to begin another round of retribution.