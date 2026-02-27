President Donald Trump gestures as he concludes his remarks during the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol on Tuesday. / Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images.

I have been in London for the past week, once again not winning a prize at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards, for Cover-Up, the documentary on my career directed by Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus. I still resent losing while clad in a tuxedo. Returning to Washington was delayed for days by the storms that walloped the Northeast.

I missed the live broadcast of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, an extended Mel Brooks’ imitation that aired in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, London time. Edward Luce, a columnist for the Financial Times, had a good go at it: “As Trump readies a US armada for a Middle Eastern war whose aims he cannot articulate,” Luce wrote Wednesday, “an honest reckoning of geopolitical risks would place his wayward psychology high up. That Trump often lies is, in itself, not proof of irrationality. That he is encouraged to believe his own lies is more serious. . . . Whether foreign or American, people who tell him what he wants to hear, not what he needs to know, are playing a dangerous game. The road to Trumpian recklessness is paved with flattery.”