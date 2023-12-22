President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the G7 Summit last May in Hiroshima. / Photo by Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images.

The German economy has been deprived for more than a year of cheap Russian gas, thanks in part to Joe Biden and his decision early last year to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines. Meanwhile, German politics is continuing its tumble to the right. It may bring much of Western Europe with it.