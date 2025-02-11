French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger turn a wheel to symbolically start the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea gas pipeline at a cemerony on November 8, 2011, in Lubmin, Germany. / Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

We are now three weeks into the second presidency of Donald Trump, and he has virtually handed the Department of the Treasury and more than a dozen other Cabinet departments and agencies to Elon Musk and his team of young digital vultures. They are in the process of trampling over the Constitution while collecting economic data and intelligence on everything in their sights, presumably including the details on Musk’s extensive business dealings with Washington from inside the government. There is even talk from Trump, who is seventy-eight years old, about his seeking a third term. Yet many in America and even in Congress applaud the chaos.

The key to Trump’s success, as we all know, was the demise of Joe Biden, whose failings physically and mentally were kept hidden from the American public for, as I now know, two years before his disastrous debate with Trump last June. Only then could the Democratic Party face up to reality and force Biden out of the campaign.

Biden’s family and senior staff kept the truth hidden until it was too late to hold an open convention and select a new candidate. In the end, Kamala Harris was not the best choice, but the only one on offer.

We in the American press also failed.