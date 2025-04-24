President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing executive orders in the Oval Office on Wednesday. / Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump has been in office for ninety-five days, and he has turned Washington and America itself inside out: tariffs, mass arrests and illegal deportations, mass firings of federal employees, a cabinet of sycophants, cowering Republican majorities in the Senate and the House.

But there seemed to be, if not a plan, at least a clear presidential voice on foreign policy. Trump was a self-declared friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and together they would settle the Ukraine War. There were communications between Trump and Putin and talk about possible Trump resorts in Russian-occupied Crimea and Donbass. There was discussion of American investments in Russia’s oil and gas fields and rare earth mines. Despite their hatred of Putin and fear of Russia, the European members of NATO would have no choice but to come along.

A negotiating team was assembled, led by Vice President JD Vance and Army General Keith Kellogg, to head the talks with the Russians. It has not worked out. Putin apparently was not interested in dealing with the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, although he has continued to meet with various emissaries from Washington.