Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a military serviceman while visiting an exhibition at the “Everything for Victory!” Forum on July 13 in Moscow. / Getty Images.

The uproar in Ukraine over Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky’s firing midweek of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, an admired technocrat, had less to do with warfare than with issues of corruption. As the press in Kiev have portrayed him, Fedorov turned what was a brutal and losing war against Russia into a contested one by emphasizing the aggressive use of drones. He made clear that he was not interested in sharing the spoils that came from US and European military aid as Zelensky has been accused of doing. Fedorov was in the defense job only six successful months when he was forced out.