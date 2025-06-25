Maxar Satellite Imagery collected on the morning of June 22 shows extensive damage at the Fordo underground complex. Several large craters are visible across the ridge, and a wide area is covered in grey-blue ash, consistent with airstrike aftermath. / Satellite image (c) 2025 Maxar Technologies.

I have been told that the destruction of Iran’s cache of enriched uranium at Fordo, a secluded base tucked into a mountainside 120 miles south of Tehran, has been at the top of the American and Israeli governments’ target list since the last few months of the Biden administration. The Israeli question was: how to get to and destroy the storage site and the high-end centrifuges spinning away 260 to 300 feet below the surface.