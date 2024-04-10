THE FANTASY OF AN IRANIAN BOMB
Iran has never had a nuclear bomb—why does Israel insist that it’s an imminent threat?
It remains a classic moment in United Nations history. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the dignified setting of a General Assembly speech in the fall of 2012 to raise the specter of an Iranian nuclear bomb. He displayed a cartoonish drawing of what he said was an Iranian bomb with a lighted fuse on top and asked: “How much enriched uranium do you need for a bomb? And how close is Iran to getting it?” He called his crude drawing a “diagram.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Seymour Hersh to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.