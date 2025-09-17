A humanoid robot at the Artificial Intelligence Robot Exhibition on September 6 in Guangzhou, China. / Photo by John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images.

We all understand that the great powers of the world, especially China and the United States, have consistently valued economic prosperity over clean air and clean water. The Trump administration goes so far as to make a fetish of its contempt for legislation that would prioritize clean air and water over corporate profits

The quiet masters of this kind of doubletalk, Kate Crawford writes in Atlas of AI, are the world’s artificial intelligence companies, who work hard at crafting the myth of AI as “the cloud,” implying “something floating and delicate within a natural green industry. Servers are hidden in nondescript data centers, and their polluting qualities are far less visible than the bellowing smokestacks of coal-fired power stations.”

The fact is, as she writes, “it takes a gargantuan amount of energy to run the computational infrastructure of Amazon’s Web Services or Microsoft’s Azure, and the carbon footprint of the AI systems that run on those platforms is growing. Certainly, the industry has made significant efforts to make data centers more energy efficient and to increase their use of renewable energy.” But the efforts have accomplished little. “Already,” Crawford reports, “the carbon footprint of the world’s computational infrastructure has matched that of the world’s aviation industry at its height, and it is increasing at a faster rate.” One Canadian study estimates that the tech sector will contribute 14 percent of global greenhouse emissions by 2040, and a Swedish team predicts that the electricity demands of data centers will increase fifteenfold by 2030.