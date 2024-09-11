Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate for the first time on Tuesday in Philadelphia. / Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

I thought the key unspoken word for last night’s presidential debate was chumming, defined as a fishing technique of throwing bait—usually fish parts and blood—into the water to attract predatory fish like shark, tuna, and grouper. Time after time, Vice President Kamala Harris threw out the bait and Donald Trump bit hard. He was not a shark, but a minnow.

Harris proved she could handle America’s most demanding job, in terms of domestic policy. She deftly separated herself from President Joe Biden, who is now a figure of yesterday. Trump repeatedly invoked Biden’s name to the point where Harris testily told him: “I am not Joe Biden.” She later reminded Trump that he was not “running against Joe Biden.”

There was one vital area that scared the hell out of me: foreign policy. Harris did not deviate from Biden’s horrific and dangerous foreign policy in two areas: his continuing personal and military support for the ongoing Israeli terror in Gaza and his administration’s continuing support in dollars and war goods for Ukraine and its delusional president, Volodymyr Zelensky. There is no brief here for Putin, who chose to be provoked by West’s expansion of NATO to the east, despite American promises made more than three decades ago not to do so, and inflammatory language by Biden’s foreign policy aides, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.