President Donald Trump steps off Marine One after landing on the Ellipse near the White House on July 22, after attending a solemn event at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for US service members killed during operations in the Middle East and making a speech in Georgia. / Photo by Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s bewildering speech last week about the alleged vulnerabilities in US federal elections—much of what he said was false—had its beginnings in polls that have consistently showed that the Republican Party he controls will lose the House of Representatives by a wide number and is in peril in the Senate, where the Democrats may both hold and capture enough seats to eke out a slim majority. If the Democrats take both chambers, the new Congress will most likely immediately pursue his impeachment.