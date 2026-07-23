THE PLOT AGAINST THE MIDTERMS
With the Democratic establishment in disarray, Trump and his deputies plan to meddle with the election to keep Congress split
President Donald Trump’s bewildering speech last week about the alleged vulnerabilities in US federal elections—much of what he said was false—had its beginnings in polls that have consistently showed that the Republican Party he controls will lose the House of Representatives by a wide number and is in peril in the Senate, where the Democrats may both hold and capture enough seats to eke out a slim majority. If the Democrats take both chambers, the new Congress will most likely immediately pursue his impeachment.