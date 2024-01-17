President Biden takes part in a service event at Philabundance, a non-profit food bank, to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia on Monday. / Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump won big in Iowa this week, as anyone with an ounce of sense knew would happen, despite days of dishonest and tedious wishful thinking from CNN and MSNBC, and some print media, about the possibility of a Haley surge in Iowa that could carry over to New Hampshire.