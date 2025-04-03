US warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen, the Houthi group reported on March 28. / US Central Command handout/Anadolu via Getty Images.

It’s taken me two weeks to learn what Pentagon investigators now believe was the route that led to Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of Atlantic, getting the scoop of the year. It was the doing of a Defense Department aide who set up a fateful high-level group chat about a planned American bombing attack on Yemen and added Goldberg to the list of senior administration officials who would participate “initials only.” A more important question may be why the Trump administration’s top national security officials threw away the approved doctrine when it came to such sensitives issues as a planned bombing attack on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen and its largest city, as well as other sites and relied on Signal and not the most secure means of communication to discuss the top secret operational plan for a Navy bombing mission there.