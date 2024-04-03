Dzhokhar Tsarnaev greets a security camera inside his jail cell three months after he was arrested in the Boston Marathon bombing attack, on July 10, 2013. / United States Attorneys Office via Getty Images.

Three major events of our time—the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, the October 7 attack last year on Israel by Hamas, and the bombing two weeks ago of a rock concert in Moscow—were preceded by specific warnings from Russian and American intelligence agencies that were ignored.