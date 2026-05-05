Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself while visiting the night service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral, marking the Orthodox Easter, on April 12 in Moscow. / Photo by Getty Images.

Whatever one thinks of Vladimir Putin, the rudderless world is missing him now amid what amounts to an opera buffa ceasefire in the ongoing war President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started with Iran. Iran’s fundamentalist leadership remains in power and more insistent than ever on clinging to their essentially useless stockpile of partially enriched uranium.

Putin is stuck in an at best stalemated and perhaps losing war in Ukraine and a fall from grace. He has served Russia for twenty-six years as a leader, and his speeches and public statements have often been marked by intelligence, along with much arrogance and even insolence. He was an ally of the leaders of Iran, and he supplied that regime with arms. But he sought to keep the peace and perhaps today would be making the Iranian case to Trump.