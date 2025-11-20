Marilyn Quayle, former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence, Karen Pence, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff stand with their hands over their hearts during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral on January 9 in Washington, DC. / Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Tom Frank is a chronicler of American politics who loves his hometown of Kansas City, its barbecue, sturdy citizens, and hiking in far-off places. He has a PhD in history from the University of Chicago and next year will publish his eighth book. He lives in suburban Washington and is a contributor to Harper’s Magazine. It is always fun to break bread and talk politics with him, as you will see below. [Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.]

Seymour Hersh: I went back the other day and reread your book Listen, Liberal from 2016. I just want you to know: Nothing changes. You were attacking the Democratic Party for everything you can attack the Democratic Party for today.

Thomas Frank: Okay, but can I tell you why I did that? I don’t want to make it sound unfair. I wrote a book about the Republicans, remember? What’s the Matter with Kansas? I wasn’t sorry that I wrote that. I thought I described the Republicans’ Three Card Monte game very accurately. But the Democrats have their own game. And so there’s these two big fat targets out there. One is the Republicans, and admittedly, they’re worse, right?

SH: But it’s strange that what you said about the Democrats nine years ago is same thing that could be said today.

TF: They aren’t in power anymore. Trump-ism has shattered the system in a lot of ways. And it’s left the Democrats looking pretty obsolete.

SH: But the Democrats are still talking technology.

TF: The Democrats love the word “innovation.” Obama, in particular, he used it constantly. Republicans, especially Reagan, really liked the word “creativity.” It’s this weird divide between the two. And Trump, you know what word he likes? “Genius.” That’s his word.

SH: He means himself.

TF: To get back to the Democrats, their machine—it worked, right? It was a system that worked for a long time and now it’s broken down and they cannot figure out what to do about it. They can’t really understand what went wrong because that would require introspection.

SH: In the Clinton mode, everybody’s going to be a Harvard PhD.

TF: Yeah, well, that was Obama’s cabinet. Do you remember Obama had the most amazing cabinet of all time? It’s like they had every prize. He had a Nobel Laureate in his cabinet. He had Genius Grant winners. He had Pulitzer Prize winners. I think Biden, and I hate to say this because it came to such a bad end. But there’s only a handful of people in the Democratic Party leadership that understand what’s gone wrong. And Biden was one of them. Biden is old enough to remember, not the New Deal, but certainly the tail end of all that in the ’60s. He knew what the Democratic Party used to be. A lot of these people don’t.

SH: They have no idea. They don’t read anything.

TF: But he wasn’t able to turn it around. I mean, he was obviously not the man for that job.

SH: My theory about Biden anyway, is that his decline came earlier than people know—during the second year. And the Mandarins, the Ron Klains and the lawyers and the Donilans, they’re running the government. Why tell the world he’s defective when they’re running the government? In Obama’s years, he made the decisions. So everything was on his desk. He was very hands-on. And Biden then sort of left it to the boys. And my theory is that the real reason they didn’t own up to what was going on is what a chance they had. They could run it, make the decisions, all of them bad. Anyway, so here we are.

TF: The Democrats are still caught up in the respect for expertise. They’re still lost in that. Liberalism is a class expression. It’s an expression of this highly educated elite group. And lots of people understand that now. What the Democratic party can’t do is figure out a way out of that dead end. And I don’t know if, I mean, there has to be a way out. But it feels like now their only strategy is just to wait for the Republicans to screw up. Which they do.

SH: There is a big worry, of course, about the coming Congressional elections.

TF: Well, Trump’s plan to make the economy go is ridiculous, right? It’s like we’re going to like fossil fuels to the max. Put the hammer down.

SH: You can’t talk that way about a genius.

TF: Genius president.

SH: His argument is, we failed in the recent elections because I wasn’t on the ballot. And look what happened in New York City.

TF: The Democrats are always going to do fine in New York City. What bothers me is this turning of working people away, towards conservatism. I wrote a book about Kansas because that’s where I grew up. But there’s other examples that are much more poignant. West Virginia. This is really sad. When I was young, oh, my God, there was no more democratic place than West Virginia up until the ’80s or ’90s, and now it’s flipped. If I were running the Democratic Party, I would make them all go on bus trips there, do a huge project where they have to investigate, find out what went wrong. And really find out, not just invent a reason that is flattering to themselves. But to actually look into it. And you look now at North Dakota—it wasn’t all that long ago that North Dakota had Byron Dorgan as a US senator.

SH: South Dakota had McGovern, remember?

TF: Yes, yes. And now look where they are. What the hell?

SH: And by the way, North Dakota has as many senators as New York State. Talk about a democracy.

TF: A lot of the problems are baked into the Constitution and there’s no way out of it. Trump would not have been elected in ’16 without the Electoral College. It’s that simple.

SH: And it’s happened before. It’ll probably happen again. And he doesn’t pay a price for what he does. That’s the thing that bothers me. He doesn’t pay a price.

TF: I feel like we’re now so far beyond that. I was looking at fundraising. I was trying to remember who Clinton’s and Obama’s top donors were in 2008, 2012, and 2016. And then I went to the present, and the numbers were not that large—like a couple of million dollars or something like that from Silicon Valley. Obama fundraised a lot from Wall Street banks and universities. But then you go to the present, to the latest round, Trump 2024. Elon Musk gave Republicans $290 million. It’s just off the charts. The numbers are so large. The price tag is so great. There’s no accountability. We’re in a place where they just retreat into their money.

SH: Thank the Supreme Court for that.

TF: Citizens United. Do you remember the ACLU filed a brief in support of what the court ultimately decided? What an incredible mistake that was. I mean, what a costly mistake, I should say.

SH: Terrible. Opened the door. So what do you think the vote in New York means?

TF: Oh, I like Zohran Mamdani. If I lived there, I probably would’ve voted for him. I didn’t follow it all that closely. I don’t live there, but it’s the mayor of New York. Of course, the Democrat won, right? And Cuomo is damaged goods. Look, Mamdani has new ideas. That’s good. I like new ideas.

SH: My old newspaper the New York Times really hated him. It shocked me. They really didn’t like him.

TF: Why?

SH: I don’t know why. I used to know some of the people on the editorial board when I was there. It was much better, much different. I don’t know them now. The coverage of him was basically nasty.

TF: Yeah. Isn’t it amazing how much of the media in general is just one puff away from propaganda.

SH: It’s changed a lot. I consider you a political expert. So what’s your take on the politics of today?

TF: The Democrats are not a left-wing party. They’re a centrist party, but the left is their heritage. They were a party of the left from William Jennings Bryan up to Lyndon Johnson. And you can’t have a party of the left where the main constituency that you care about is highly educated people, experts. It just doesn’t work. The party has to be organized around the aspirations and the needs and so on of ordinary people.