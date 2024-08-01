Seymour Hersh

Home
Archive
About
TRACKING DOWN LIEUTENANT CALLEY
How I learned the story of the My Lai Massacre
  
Seymour Hersh

July 2024

LEAVING LAS VEGAS
Inside the last tortured days of the Biden campaign
  
Seymour Hersh
A PRESIDENCY’S BITTER END
Biden knows he has to go, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy about it
  
Seymour Hersh
THE FOREIGN POLICY BIDEN IS PUTTING ON THE BALLOT
His presidency has been a disaster for the world—would another Democratic candidate do better?
  
Seymour Hersh
THE FIRST TIME JOE DROPPED OUT
What does Biden’s failed campaign for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination tell us about his future?
  
Seymour Hersh

June 2024

WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?
Biden’s decline has been known to friends and insiders for months
  
Seymour Hersh
THE SUSPECT BODY COUNT
The death toll in Gaza is much higher than we're being told
  
Seymour Hersh
180
BIDEN'S FIRST RE-ELECTION TEST
What won’t be said at next week’s debate
  
Seymour Hersh
174
WHEN THE BLOOD FLOWS TOGETHER
Lessons from a general who saw it all
  
Seymour Hersh
209
THE CEASEFIRE DEAL THAT WASN’T
The proposal Biden put forward last week had little basis in reality
  
Seymour Hersh
183

May 2024

SNOW, FOLLOWED BY BOYS ON SLEDS
On presidential delusions, exaggerations, and lies
  
Seymour Hersh
53
BIDEN'S PERMANENT COLD WAR
Why the president can't look at Russia rationally
  
Seymour Hersh
203
© 2024 Seymour Hersh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture