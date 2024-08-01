Seymour Hersh
TRACKING DOWN LIEUTENANT CALLEY
How I learned the story of the My Lai Massacre
12 hrs ago
•
Seymour Hersh
542
TRACKING DOWN LIEUTENANT CALLEY
July 2024
LEAVING LAS VEGAS
Inside the last tortured days of the Biden campaign
Jul 27
•
Seymour Hersh
1,262
LEAVING LAS VEGAS
A PRESIDENCY’S BITTER END
Biden knows he has to go, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy about it
Jul 20
•
Seymour Hersh
716
A PRESIDENCY’S BITTER END
THE FOREIGN POLICY BIDEN IS PUTTING ON THE BALLOT
His presidency has been a disaster for the world—would another Democratic candidate do better?
Jul 9
•
Seymour Hersh
731
THE FOREIGN POLICY BIDEN IS PUTTING ON THE BALLOT
THE FIRST TIME JOE DROPPED OUT
What does Biden’s failed campaign for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination tell us about his future?
Jul 2
•
Seymour Hersh
508
THE FIRST TIME JOE DROPPED OUT
June 2024
WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?
Biden’s decline has been known to friends and insiders for months
Jun 28
•
Seymour Hersh
2,223
WHO IS RUNNING THE COUNTRY?
THE SUSPECT BODY COUNT
The death toll in Gaza is much higher than we're being told
Jun 26
•
Seymour Hersh
495
THE SUSPECT BODY COUNT
180
BIDEN'S FIRST RE-ELECTION TEST
What won’t be said at next week’s debate
Jun 21
•
Seymour Hersh
396
BIDEN'S FIRST RE-ELECTION TEST
174
WHEN THE BLOOD FLOWS TOGETHER
Lessons from a general who saw it all
Jun 12
•
Seymour Hersh
579
WHEN THE BLOOD FLOWS TOGETHER
209
THE CEASEFIRE DEAL THAT WASN’T
The proposal Biden put forward last week had little basis in reality
Jun 6
•
Seymour Hersh
550
THE CEASEFIRE DEAL THAT WASN’T
183
May 2024
SNOW, FOLLOWED BY BOYS ON SLEDS
On presidential delusions, exaggerations, and lies
May 30
•
Seymour Hersh
390
SNOW, FOLLOWED BY BOYS ON SLEDS
53
BIDEN'S PERMANENT COLD WAR
Why the president can't look at Russia rationally
May 23
•
Seymour Hersh
489
BIDEN'S PERMANENT COLD WAR
203
